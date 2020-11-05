SPOKANE, Wash. — A fatal crash has closed Argonne Road in both directions between Bigelow Gulch Road and Old Argonne Road, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Cpl. Mark Gregory.

A driver going southbound crossed over the center median and hit two northbound vehicles. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, one was taken to the hospital and one had no injuries, according to Gregory.

Traffic is currently being diverted on to Bruce Road, north of Bigelow Gulch Road. There was no estimated time for when the road would reopen, Gregory said.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating to determine the cause of the crash and if impairment was a factor, according to Gregory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

