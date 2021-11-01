Man arrested for vehicular homicide after hitting, killing woman in north Spokane

After an investigation, police discovered the man who was driving the car had dated the woman he had hit and killed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is in custody for vehicular homicide after hitting a woman with his car and killing her Sunday evening in north Spokane according to Spokane Police Ofc. Nick Briggs.

Spokane police and the Spokane Fire Department initially responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on N Cincinnati Street near Olympic Avenue a little before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, Briggs said.

Crews discovered a woman had been struck by a car. Despite life saving measures, she died at the scene, Briggs said.

The initial investigation showed the driver had dated the woman he hit, Briggs said.

Investigators found signs that the driver was impaired when he hit the woman with his car, Briggs said. The man was arrested for vehicular homicide and being intoxicated while operating a vehicle which caused the death of another person. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

Neither the driver or the victim was identified.