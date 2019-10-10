SPOKANE, Wash. — A man suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian with his SUV in northeast Spokane is at large on Thursday morning.

Spokane police responded to the fatal hit-and-run crash at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday near N. Crestline Street and East Wellesley Avenue. The man who was hit by the SUV died at the scene, police said.

Major Crimes collision investigators were called to the scene due to the "serious nature of the crime," police said.

Police said a possible suspect vehicle was found a short time later at N. Pittsburgh Street and E. Empire Avenue, located about a mile away from the scene of the crash. It appeared to have rolled over after fleeing the scene of the crash.

Residents in the area called in about a Native American man with shoulder-length black hair, darker clothing and possibly a red flannel jacket running through yards in the area. Police believe he is the driver.

Police officers set up a perimeter and searched the area with the help of multiple K-9s on Thursday morning to find the driver.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Air 1 helicopter is also searching the area on Thursday morning.

Police said E. Wellesley was shut down from N. Napa Street to N. Crestline Street during the investigation but it has since reopened as of 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Those who witnessed the incident or have any information are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference Case No. 2019-20193476.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

