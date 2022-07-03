Ex-Seahawk Richard Sherman sentenced in plea deal

Richard Sherman, who was accused of trespassing on his in-laws’ property in July 2021, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and an infraction.

REDMOND, Wash. — Ex-Seahawk Richard Sherman was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges and an infraction for driving negligently and trespassing on his in-laws’ property last year.

In a plea deal, Sherman, 33, pleaded guilty to negligent driving in the first degree, criminal trespass in the second degree and speeding in a roadway construction zone, which is an infraction.

King County District Court Judge Kevin Peck sentenced Sherman to a suspended sentence of 24 months, 24 months of supervision and 16 hours of community service during a disposition hearing in Redmond. Sherman must also pay a $500 fine for the infraction and restitution that will be determined by the involved parties.

In a statement to the judge, Sherman said he was thankful for the conversations he’s had with friends and family since the incident and wants to continue those conversations as well as therapy after his sentencing.

“It’s an unfortunate event, but I’m grateful for the doors that it’s opened,” Sherman said.

The charges stemmed from a July 2021 incident where Sherman drove to his in-laws’ home while police say he was intoxicated, hitting a barrier on State Route 520 and exiting a construction zone at a high rate of speed.

Once he got to his in-laws’ house, surveillance video showed Sherman ram and partially break down the front door. His father-in-law said he armed himself with a gun and pepper-sprayed Sherman.

In July, he pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence, criminal trespass in the second degree and reckless endangerment.

After he was charged, Sherman said he was “deeply remorseful” for the incident and tweeted thanks to those reaching out to him in support.

Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks from 2011-2017. The cornerback was instrumental in their 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.