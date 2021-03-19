‘Choose a side’: EWU president speaks emotionally after racist attack

"I cannot fully understand the emotional, mental, and spiritual toll that these events must take." EWU's Interim President told KREM 2.

CHENEY, Wash — A football player at Eastern Washington University and his roommate were targeted in a "repugnant racist attack," Interim President David May told KREM 2's Morgan Trau in an exclusive interview Friday.

The university was notified of the racist graffiti and vandalism on Thursday morning, May said in an emotional statement.

"This didn't happen yesterday, this has been happening for a long time," he said over Zoom. "We have is to accept that these are not isolated incidents, that there's a pattern of behavior of violence for years and generations against Black and Brown people."

May drew comparisons to racial attacks both on and off campus. In 2018, flyers popped up on the EWU and Gonzaga University campuses promoting a national organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a white supremacist group. EWU students came together short a Unity Rally after the signs were posted on campus.

Today, he was brought to tears when talking about the attack on the student-athlete.

He said he didn't want to just issue a generic, "constrained" presidential statement about being disappointed, he wanted to do more.

"I just got to a point where I had to say something as loudly as I could," he added. "I said to someone, 'What I have, right now, in this moment, that I can use to help, is my bully pulpit.'"

In his address to the community, he references there is a right and wrong side of history, a message that he said caused backlash.

"I've gotten some pushback on me saying that it was racist, but maybe only because people don't know the details that I know about it," he said. "But this, this was very definitely an attempt to degrade and dehumanize, that's the only thing that this was intended to do."

He teaches political science courses and the First Amendment, so he won't accept any claims that he is stifling free speech, he said. He added there is room for discussion, but no room for hate, at the university.

"You have to choose a side right now — that's where people have to draw the line," he said. "Either you're willing to allow this as part of the discourse, or you're willing to stand up and say, 'That is not acceptable.'"

KREM 2 reached out to the Black Student Union (BSU), Associated Students of EWU (ASEW), the Africana Studies Program and local human rights coalitions, but the organizations weren't able to connect due to being on Spring Break. KREM will be following up with each group.

May urged anyone who has knowledge of the "despicable act" to contact the Cheney or EWU Police Departments, a trusted friend or advisor to help share what they know.

"These acts of violence against our students bring tears to my eyes for the damage they do to the victims, their families, and friends. I cannot fully understand the emotional, mental, and spiritual toll that these events must take. To try to imagine it hurts my soul," May wrote in the statement.

May also addressed the murders of six Asian women in Atlanta this week. Authorities said the suspect took responsibility for the shooting, adding that he suffers from "what he considers a sex addiction" and sees the massage parlors where the murders occurred as a "temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate."

Authorities said they are still examining the motive in the case.

"As I send this to you, university flags are being lowered to half-staff to remember the victims of the anti-Asian murders in Atlanta where six women of Asian descent were senselessly shot in a horrific crime of hate," May wrote in his statement. "The backdrop to this message is a year of increasing violence against racial and ethnic minorities nationwide. It is a backdrop of growing normalization of white supremacy and white nationalism in our national culture. "It is knowing that it is has been only 10 months since the murder of George Floyd. It is knowing that today is six days past the grim anniversary of the killing of Breonna Taylor in her bed. It is the backdrop of years and generations of violence against black and brown people in the United States."

"As angry as I am and as much pain as I feel for the victims, I want to say this to everyone: Choose a side. There is no middle ground. There is no room for equivocation or justification," his statement continued. "Six women were not killed yesterday because someone was having a bad day or because he was a self-declared sex addict. They were killed because of who they are, Asian-Americans. The latest attack in our community against one of our students is not because someone had too much to drink or because they made a mistake. This attack was on someone because they are African-American, period. It was meant to dehumanize and degrade one of our own. I refuse to agree to that as acceptable. To choose that side is to choose to be outside of the core values of EWU, to be outside of what our country must become, and to be on the wrong side of history."

Read Interim President May's full statement following the racist attack below:

I am writing to all of you today to once again confront a repugnant racist attack on one of our students. I condemn that attack in the strongest and loudest possible terms. This morning, the university was notified of racist graffiti and vandalism aimed at one of our student athletes and his roommate at the Eagle Point apartments.

These acts of violence against our students bring tears to my eyes for the damage they do to the victims, their families, and friends. I cannot fully understand the emotional, mental, and spiritual toll that these events must take. To try to imagine it hurts my soul.

I am so tired of writing that hate has no place on our campus or in our community – only to have that message challenged by disgusting actions like this. Sadly, hate does have some toehold on our campus and in our community. Writing that is painful to me and I hope that it is to you as well. It should be painful. It must be painful. If we become inured to the pain then that toehold has the opportunity to expand.

My heart goes out to the victims of this hateful crime and everyone who is affected by racism and hatred every day. I wish I had more to offer right now than words on a page. I wish that I could tell them, along with you, that this is the last time that I will have to write a message like this. I wish that I had the ability to provide much more comfort than I am able.

As I send this to you, university flags are being lowered to half-staff to remember the victims of the anti-Asian murders in Atlanta where six women of Asian descent were senselessly shot in a horrific crime of hate. The backdrop to this message is a year of increasing violence against racial and ethnic minorities nationwide. It is a backdrop of growing normalization of white supremacy and white nationalism in our national culture. It is knowing that it is has been only 10 months since the murder of George Floyd. It is knowing that today is six days past the grim anniversary of the killing of Breonna Taylor in her bed. It is the backdrop of years and generations of violence against black and brown people in the United States.

As angry as I am and as much pain as I feel for the victims, I want to say this to everyone: Choose a side. There is no middle ground. There is no room for equivocation or justification. Six women were not killed yesterday because someone was having a bad day or because he was a self-declared sex addict. They were killed because of who they are, Asian-Americans. The latest attack in our community against one of our students is not because someone had too much to drink or because they made a mistake. This attack was on someone because they are African-American, period. It was meant to dehumanize and degrade one of our own. I refuse to agree to that as acceptable. To choose that side is to choose to be outside of the core values of EWU, to be outside of what our country must become, and to be on the wrong side of history.

Someone knows who did this. That someone right now has no choice but to choose a side and that choice is right now. Choosing silence in this moment is choosing the side of the evil, hatred, racism, and violence that this attack represents. There is nothing else to be said except apologetics, there is no principled argument to be made on the other side. I urge anyone who has any knowledge of this despicable act to contact the Cheney police department, the EWU police department, or a trusted friend or advisor to help you share what you know.