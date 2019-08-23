SPOKANE, Wash. -- As one of the victims watched Anthony Carell shoot at him from afar, the EWU Football player says he saw the suspect throw up a hand gesture often used as a gang sign before driving off, according to court documents.

Spokane police said they arrested two suspects in connection to the July 13 shooting of two Eastern Washington University football players in downtown Spokane.

Avery K. Francis, 26, and Anthony J. Carell, 27, were arrested Thursday night for two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of drive by shooting.

It started when the two suspects approached a woman and her boyfriend on Main and Division, according to court documents. Video outside a nearby bar showed Carell grabbing the woman; the man she was with described the action as "groping," to investigators, according to court documents.

The man became upset and Carell punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground, according to court documents. Then the two EWU Football players walked over to them and broke up the fight, according to court documents.

One of the victims said that after he and the other victim broke up the fight, the suspects yelled out things like "yeah alright," and "alright bet," as they walked away, according to court documents. The victim felt they were threatening the two claimed he "knew it was going to happen," and that the suspects "definitely had guns," according to court documents.

The victim and several witnesses identified the suspect vehicle as a 2002 to 2006 white Ford Explorer, according to court documents. One witness stated he saw the car go about 20 miles-per-hour on Division when it came to a sudden halt and struck the curb, according to court documents.

Surveillance video showed the suspect vehicle wait for traffic to clear and the northbound traffic light to turn green before deliberately and intentionally driving toward the victims, according to court documents.

The witness said he saw the passenger fire a gun out the window and the car sped away, according to court documents. The victim said he saw the suspects drive by and yell, "hey you," before firing at them seven to nine times out of the passenger side, according to court documents.

One victim was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the neck, according to court documents. One of the victims told investigators he saw one of the suspects throw up a "C" hand gesture, which he figured indicated they were members of the "Crip" gang, according to court documents.

Investigators identified Carell and Francis as suspects after matching the car in surveillance video to Carell's during a traffic stop a little over a week after the shooting, according to court documents. The detective working this case also worked as the lead investigator on a case where Carell was the victim of a 2015 drive-by shooting.

The Spokane County Jail roster says both men's bonds have been set at $500,000.

Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuniger said in a press release that both suspects were taken into custody in Spokane with the help of the SPD Police Anti-Crime teams and detectives from the Targeted Crimes Unit.

A Spokane police Major Crimes detective who was working the case obtained warrants for Francis and Carell on Thursday.

Preuniger said Francis has previous felony convictions for second -degree robbery, witness tampering and second-degree assault along with multiple other arrests. Carell also has previous felony convictions of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and is a registered sex offender. Preuniger said he also has multiple other arrests.

Preuniger said they spent hours after the arrest serving search warrants at multiple locations associated with the suspects.



According to Spokane Police, EWU players Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore were injured near the intersection of Division and Main on the edge of downtown Spokane. The area is home to several popular bars and is often crowded on weekend evenings.

Moore and Hayes were both transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to fully recover.

Both Hayes and Moore are listed on Eastern's preseason depth chart as projected starters for the 2019 season. Moore is a defensive tackle for the Eagles and Hayes is a safety.

