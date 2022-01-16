Everett bar owner charged with 10 counts of second-degree rape

The owner of The Anchor Pub is accused of sexually assaulting male and female victims in Everett and Washington County, Oregon.

Editor's note: The above video on The Anchor Pub owner being arrested on sexual assault charged originally aired Oct. 24, 2021.

EVERETT, Wash. – The owner of an Everett bar has been charged with 10 counts of rape in the second degree, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

The Everett Police Department said Friday it arrested the owner of The Anchor Pub and booked him in the Snohomish County Jail.

The owner was originally arrested in October 2021 after male and female victims came forward saying they believed they were sexually assaulted after going to the pub. Victims told detectives they had only a few drinks, blacked out and had no recollection what happened next.

In the fall, the owner was released on bail while awaiting charges to be filed.

Special Assault Unit detectives served a search warrant at the pub and the owner’s home in November, which uncovered evidence linking the owner to “numerous” sexual assaults, according to police.

Everett police say they have evidence for an additional nine counts of sex crimes, but charges couldn’t be filed due to the statute of limitations or some cases needing more information.

Investigators also believe there may be other victims in Washington County, Oregon, which is outside Portland. KING 5’s sister station KGW reports investigators have identified multiple victims dating back to 2022.

Police said they are also looking into reports of a second male suspect.

Numerous people previously told KING 5 there have been problems at The Anchor Pub for years. Several people alleged the owner served excessive amounts of alcohol and then took those customers to his apartment, which is across the street from the bar.

In 2020, one woman told police she went to the tavern with friends and couldn’t remember much of the evening after having a few drinks. She said she believed the owner and another man sexually assaulted her while in the office. A hospital test confirmed there had been sexual contact.