Suspect in downtown Spokane rape case pleads not guilty

18-year-old Ethan Jake pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape on Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story mentions a sexual assault incident. Reader discretion is advised.

The man accused of attacking and raping a woman in downtown Spokane faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday morning.

18-year-old Ethan Jake pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape on Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Jake is accused of sexually assaulting a 51-year-old woman who was walking her dog near East 1st Avenue and Division Street on the early morning on Sept. 23. The woman told investigators that the unknown male suspect approached her and struck up a conversation. He then tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

During the assault, the victim defended herself and injured the suspect, who ran away, according to police.

After the assault, the Spokane Police Department's Special Victims Unit gathered evidence and identified Jake as the suspect. A search warrant was served at his residence, where police found evidence tying him to the assault and arrested him on Sept. 29.

Jake's trial is expected to begin on Dec. 5, 2022.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.