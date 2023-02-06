Mother of Skagit County's Ethan Chapin won't attend Idaho murder suspect's trial

In an exclusive 'TODAY Show' interview Monday morning, Stacy Chapin talks about writing a book to honor her son and why she will not attend the trial in the fall.

MOSCOW, Idaho — It's been nearly seven months since four University of Idaho students were killed in an off-campus home.

The victims include Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The trial for the suspected killer, Bryan Kohberger, is set for October.

Last month, a judge entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Kohberger.

It's a high-profile case and is expected to be a closely followed trial.

Stacy Chapin, the mother of one of the victims, Ethan, will not be there along with her husband Jim and Ethan's triplet siblings.

"We let the prosecutors do their job," Stacy Chapin told Savannah Guthrie, in the "TODAY Show's" Monday morning exclusive interview. "We do our job in our family."

After Stacy Chapin said she would not attend the trial, she added, "It doesn't change the outcome, It just is energy that doesn't feel like it's well spent."

Stacy Chapin said she learned an author received the right to tell the stories of the four students including her son.

"As a mom...how does somebody write a story about people that they don't know?" Chapin said. "It just sparked something in me. It's best that I can do for him."

The Boy Who Wore Blue is now available.

Ethan Chapin was a triplet. His siblings are Maizie and Hunter.

His mom dressed each baby in a different color to help tell them apart. Ethan Chapin wore blue.

Chapin said she wrote the book so people will know who her son was.

Toward the end of Guthrie's interview with Stacy Chapin, she asked her to show a new tattoo on the inside of her arm. It's another way Chapin is remembering her son. The tattoo is in Ethan Chapin's handwriting from a past card he gave her.

It reads, "I love you Mom," with a heart and his name signed at the end.

Proceeds from the book sales will benefit the Ethan's Smile Foundation which will provide scholarships to Conway area students who are planning to attend college at the University of Idaho.