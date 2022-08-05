Colville Tribal Police searching for escaped inmate

Amos Matthew Staggs escaped from the Colville Tribal Police correctional facility on May 8. He was last seen in Yakima.

COLVILLE, Wash. — Colville Tribes Tribal Police are asking for help to find an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility.

Police are searching for Amos Matthew Staggs. He is 27 years old with black hair and brown eyes. Staggs is 6’5” and weighs 150 pounds.

Colville Tribes said Staggs escaped from their correctional facility on May 8. Staggs is from the Nespelem area and was last seen in Yakima.

Colville Tribes Tribal Police did not provide information about why Staggs was in the correctional facility or how he escaped.

Anyone with information about Staggs is asked to contact Colville Tribes Tribal Police Department or local law enforcement.

Amos Staggs is wanted for Escape from a Correctional Facility on 05/08/2022. Staggs resides in the Nespelem Wa area and... Posted by Colville Tribal Broadcasts, News and Information on Wednesday, May 18, 2022