OTHELLO, Wash.-- The Adams County Sheriff's Office has issued an endangered missing person advisory for a 6-month-old, Yarana Bustos, who may have been taken by their mother.

Yoci Godinez-Bustos, was deemed by CPS as an unfit mother who is incapable of taking care of her child. She previously has been arrested for causing severe injuries to her children. Godinez-Bustos has had four children taken away from her in the past.

Courts have concluded that Godinez-Bustos suffers from a physiological incapacity that makes it unable for her to provide proper care to her children.

Godinez-Bustos's nephew was involved in a gang shooting and officials say that there is probable cause that she was involved in the incident.

Adams County deputies and CPS have located where she was previously living, but officials say that her current location cannot be concluded.

Godinez-Bustos is currently evading the police and is believed to have taken her 6-month-old with her.

