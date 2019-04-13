SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Late Friday night, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at Krispy Kreme on Indiana Ave in Spokane Valley.

Employees said that the suspect entered the store pointing a handgun and demanding money from the register. After getting the money, the suspect left the store.

Deputies said no one was injured, but the employees were extremely frightened for their lives and felt they could have been shot at any moment.

Arriving deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

According to deputies, the suspect was dressed in all black including gloves, black hoodie and a mask which covered his face except for a strip across his eyes and nose. Due to the small amount of the suspect’s skin that was exposed, the suspect is believed to be a white male. He was generally described as 5’11 - 6’01” and approximately 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone who witnessed this robbery, noticed anything suspicious or may have information that could help identify the suspect, is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10048692.