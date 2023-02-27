Elk murder suspects make their first court appearances

Chandler Andrews and Jason Jones are accused of killing a man and leaving his body in Elk, WA. Monday, a district court judge maintained $1M bonds for both of them.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The two men accused of killing a man and leaving his body in Elk faced a judge for the first time Monday.

A district court judge maintained a $1 million bond set by another judge earlier Monday.

Jason Jones and Chandler Andrews are charged with second-degree murder.

Neighbor LaDonna Arehart said she's lived down the street from Jones and the neighborhood knows him well.

"He's always a really nice guy," Arehart said. "Really helpful for the neighborhood."

According to court documents, Andrews told officers him and Jason Jones killed in self-defense, after the victim attempted to swing a metal pipe at them.

The victim allegedly raised the metal bar a second time. This is when Andrews said they both shot at the victim.



Court documents said the victim's final location was a home on E Garland.

Allegedly, the victim's girlfriend went to the home and confronted Andrews and Jones about her boyfriend's location.

Police said the girlfriend claimed the two men confessed to killing her boyfriend, taking the body up north and hiding his bloody clothes near the NorthTown Mall.

The victim's girlfriend called 911 and officers found the body in Elk.

After finding the body, officers went back to the suspects' E Garland home.

Here, SWAT and other law enforcement engaged in an hours-long stand off.

"I heard them say, 'you need to come out, we do not want to harm you we have a warrant to search the house,' and I thought, whose house?" Arehart recalled. "So, I come out to look and it's down there."



Police said Andrews eventually came out of the house and Jones was arrested near NorthTown Mall.

At the suspects' first court appearance, the district court judge did not schedule a future court date and the state did not request a preliminary hearing. Now, the state has 30 days to file with superior court.

