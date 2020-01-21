SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is looking for two men suspected of stealing from a home that belonged to an elderly couple who had recently died.

According to the SPD, the two men are suspects in the unlawful use of credit cards stolen from a home earlier in January. The home belonged to an elderly couple who had recently passed away.

The men are also suspected of stealing a car, family heirlooms, keepsakes and other belongings, according to police.

The SPD is asking the public to help identify the two men, who were caught on a store's security cameras. Anyone with information about the two are asked to call Spokane Police Officer Kennedy at 509-370-1583.

