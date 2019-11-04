SPOKANE, Wash. — After an elderly woman saw an intruder entering her home on Thursday, she used her Home Alert button, similar to Life Alert, to call for help.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported burglary at a residence located in the 8500 block of N. Atlantic Street, according to the sheriff's office.

They were not the first to arrive at the home.

Spokane County Fire District 9 were the first to arrive at the home, under the impression that it was for a medical call due to an emergency alert activation. Once they arrived, the fire crew noticed the front window of the home was smashed and then called for help from deputies to assist with a possible burglary, according to the press release.

Deputies found the female homeowner and helped her out of her home safely.

She then told deputies that she was asleep in her living room when she heard glass breaking. It was dark, but she saw a leg come through the large front window and watched as a man, later identified as 29-year-old Tyler L. Weed, made his way into the home and fell on the floor of her living room.

Weed saw the homeowner and told her he was trying to get out of the cold as he made his way to a recliner and sat down. He sat there for several minutes and would not say anything else, police said.

Weed got up and walked into the kitchen for several minutes before returning to the living room where he sat down in the recliner again, police said.

The woman did not know what was going on but did not want to make the intruder mad. She was wearing a Brinks Home Monitor Alert Button but didn’t activate it at first because she didn't know how Weed would react, police said.

After approximately 40 minutes, with no signs Weed planned to leave, she pushed the button activating the emergency alert system, police said.

The company called her home but the homeowner did not answer out of fear of the intruder becoming violent, police said. A medical call was prompted because she did not answer the phone.

Brinks also contacted the victim’s neighbor who helps care for the victim. The neighbor walked next door to check on the victim and called 911 after learning of the break-in, police said.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they did not receive any responses from Weed and were unable to find him. Because of Weed's behavior upon entering the home and his unresponsiveness, the SWAT Team, Negotiators and Spokane police were called to assist.

Weed was located hiding under a mound of blankets on a bed in the basement of the home. Soon after, he was safely taken into custody.

Weed was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Residential Burglary and second degree Malicious Mischief.