Driver strikes, kills elderly man in Post Falls Walmart parking lot

POST FALLS, Idaho — An elderly man is dead after a driver hit him in the Post Falls Walmart parking lot Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

Police responded to the parking lot around 8:40 a.m. Saturday at 3050 E. Mullan Ave after a call reporting a driver hitting a pedestrian, ISP said.

A driver, identified as 49-year-old Jeremy S. Riggs of Post Falls, was heading south in the parking lot when he made a left turn in front of the store, striking 73-year-old David Mallery, also of Post Falls, who was walking out of the Walmart.

