Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Crime

Driver strikes, kills elderly man in Post Falls Walmart parking lot

The 73-year-old died at the scene around 8:40 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police. The investigation is still ongoing.

POST FALLS, Idaho — An elderly man is dead after a driver hit him in the Post Falls Walmart parking lot Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police. 

Police responded to the parking lot around 8:40 a.m. Saturday at 3050 E. Mullan Ave after a call reporting a driver hitting a pedestrian, ISP said. 

A driver, identified as 49-year-old Jeremy S. Riggs of Post Falls, was heading south in the parking lot when he made a left turn in front of the store, striking 73-year-old David Mallery, also of Post Falls, who was walking out of the Walmart. 

Mallery died of his injuries at the scene, ISP said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

