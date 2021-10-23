Elderly Idaho man goes missing

Bingham County Sheriff Office is looking for a 71-year-old man

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities are searching for a missing Idaho man Saturday.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office asked the public Saturday for any information regarding a missing and endangered 71-year-old man named Roger Fretwell from Aberdeen, Idaho.

Longtime resident of American Falls, Idaho, Fretwell and his wife had recently moved to Aberdeen. Authorities said he left his home sometime between 10P.M. on Thursday, Nov. 21 and 3:30 A.M. on Friday, Nov. 22. Fretwell left no information about his destination plans.

Authorities said Fretwell left behind his cell phone, eyeglasses, and cash. He is believed to be in his red 1990 Toyota pickup with Idaho license plate 2P39368.

Fretwell has had recent surgeries that have greatly limited his mobility and suffers from deteriorating eyesight said officials. He is said to be wearing a Carhartt bib overalls with a red or green shirt.