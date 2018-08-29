SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley detectives are searching for a male who they believe stole a vehicle while an eight-year-old was sitting in the backseat.

The vehicle was left running and unattended in the parking lot of the Sam’s One Stop gas station located at Mansfield Avenue and Pines Road in Spokane Valley, officials said.

When the suspect abandoned the vehicle a few blocks away, the child ran to a nearby residence for safety.

Officials said deputies’ efforts to locate the suspect utilizing K-9 and Air 1 searches were unsuccessful.

Detectives are asking anyone who can help identify the man to call Detective Darin Staley at 509-477-3160.

Detectives are also asking businesses on Pines Road between I-90 and Mansfield Avenue, and people living near the Bowdish Road and Buckeye Avenue to review surveillance footage between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Officials reminded community members to refrain from leaving vehicles running unattended for any reason or length of time.

© 2018 KREM