Driver dead after road rage shooting on eastbound I-90

According to WSP, a driver was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing through a fence.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A road rage shooting has led to the death of a driver on eastbound I-90 near Thor.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Spokane police, the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. At least two cars were involved. One of the cars fired a gun at the driver in the opposite car. That driver was hit and exited at the eastbound I-90 off ramp on Sprague Ave. before crashing through a fence. Police pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

WSP described the suspect as an African-American man driving a white Chevy Malibu.

The eastbound I-90 off ramp on Sprague Ave. is currently closed as police continue to investigate the area.

WSP says the ramp will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are being advised to stay away from the area and to take the detour exit at Havana.

This is a developing news story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

