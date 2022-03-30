East Trent Avenue closed in both directions for 'police investigation'

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — East Trent Avenue is currently closed in both directions due to a police investigation, according to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT)

SR 90 and Trent Avenue closed at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and will remain closed until further notice, according to WSDOT.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure.

Several schools in the area, including West Valley High School, Orchard Center Elementary, Seth Woodard Elementary, Millwood Kindergarten Center and the West Valley Early Learning Center are currently on modified lockdown.

KREM 2 is working to confirm what Spokane Valley Police are investigating.

A heads up that SR 290/Trent Avenue is CLOSED both directions at Park Rd. In Spokane Valley just west of Argonne Rd. due to a police investigation. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ZzrHVZ59Z1 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 30, 2022