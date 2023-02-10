Police: Four suspects in fatal East Central drive-by shooting arrested

The suspects were arrested for first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a 17-year-old.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested four suspects believed to be involved in Wednesday's drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead and two others injured.

Spokane Police arrested 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau, 20-year-old Sapphire Jesfersen and 21-year-old Gavin McGregor for first-degree murder and two counts each of first-degree assault. A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near East 7th Avenue in Spokane on Wednesday night. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy dead and two other young adults injured.

The two young adults were taken to a local hospital where they were interviewed by officers. One of them told police he didn't know who shot him, but said he went to the area with the other young adult and the teen to sell cannabis oil to someone.

The young adult told officers he didn't know who the drugs were going to be sold to, and said his friend made the deal via Snapchat with an unknown person. They were supposed to meet near the dead-end on 7th Avenue, according to court documents.

On the way to the location, the 17-year-old was in the passenger seat, one of the young adults was driving and the other was in the back seat. When they arrived, they got out of the car and the three suspects approached and started shooting.

The 17-year-old was shot first, according to the young adult. Only one of the suspects was armed but the young adult told police they took the keys to his car, a Honda minivan. The suspects then took the car and left the area.

On Wednesday, the Honda was found in Spokane Valley after a tip call. Officers tracked the car and found one of the suspects driving the car. When officers approached the car, the suspect ran but was ultimately stopped and arrested.

Later in the day, officers located two more suspects at a house in the 700 block of East Wellesley. With SWAT's assistance, they were able to arrest the two.

The 16-year-old suspect was located at a motel in the 7000 block of East Trent. A SWAT team tried to arrest the teen after he ignored commands and ran towards a motel room. He pulled a gun from his pocket, but the SWAT team control the suspect utilizing less lethal apprehension tools. One officer suffered a minor injury during the arrest.

