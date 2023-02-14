A 16-year-old is being tried as an adult in a Spokane shooting; here's what that means

Leland Westerlund is facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree robbery.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another young teen in Spokane in early February. However, due to Washington state law, the teen is now being charged as an adult.

Leland Westerlund, one of four suspects, is being tried as an adult for his alleged role in a fatal shooting in Spokane. Under Washington state law, Westerlund would go through the juvenile detention system for essentially any offense. However, because he is being charged with a serious offense, state law allows him to go through the standard court system.

Westerlund is facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree robbery. The charges stem from a fatal East Central shooting that left two young adults injured and a 17-year-old boy dead.

According to Washington law, there are some offenses that are considered so serious they require prosecution in an adult court. This jurisdiction is called "Automatic Adult," and applies to offenders who have certain criminal histories and have committed a certain violent offense.

(1) Except as provided in this section, the juvenile courts in this state shall have exclusive original jurisdiction over all proceedings:

(e) Relating to juveniles alleged or found to have committed offenses, traffic or civil infractions, or violations as provided in RCW 13.40.020 through 13.40.230, unless:

(v) The juvenile is sixteen or seventeen years old on the date the alleged offense is committed and the alleged offense is:

(A) A serious violent offense as defined in RCW 9.94A.030.

This means when a 16 or 17-year-old commits a violent offense that is deemed serious enough, their case can be moved out of the juvenile court system and into district or municipal court.

Washington law state's the offender's criminal history is also taken into account when determining which court the case will go through. According to documents, Westerlund was previously charged with illegal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm and other charges.

The teen appeared in court for the second time on Tuesday, this time to face charges as an adult. The judge set his bond at $1 million.

