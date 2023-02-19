Friends of East Central shooting remember victim

Tyler Rowell was a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in a shooting on February 8th. Now, his friends remember who he was.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friends of Tyler Rowell, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed in East Central on February 8th, reflected on their memories of the victim.

They described Rowell as someone who put others first.

"He was a friend to everybody no matter who you were. He did everything he could to be a part of your life and help you in whatever way that he could," said Jasmine Muller, the friend of the victim.

Muller's been friends with Rowell since the 2nd grade.

"It was very hard to hear the news. I had never expected to lose Tyler, especially so soon in my life." Muller said.

Trenton Stoe is also one of Rowell's childhood friends.

"It didn't seem real for like the first whole day at least. And I think it started to kick in that night," Stoe said. "I wasn't gonna get to see him again. And it hurt bad."

According to court documents, on the night of the shooting, Rowell and two other young adults planned a drug deal with an unknown online buyer. On Wednesday night, the group arrived at the east central neighborhood to make the sale.

But when they got out of the car, someone started shooting at them... killing Rowell.

"I don't think that he was planning on shooting, I think it was probably just a planned robbery," Stoe said. "And he probably thought it was his first sale or something like that, and got super nervous."

It hasn't fully sunk in for Muller yet. But she stayed encouraged by her memories with Rowell.

"He was just the funniest and goofiest guy I had ever known. The minute I met him, you could tell that there was a bond there. And he just, he was never one to hold a grudge." Muller said.

And for Stoe, he knows Rowell wouldn't want his friends to be sad.

"He would want us to be happy that he's in a better place and he's happy, just doing good. He would want us to remember all the happy smiling moments and the joyful moments that he brought to other people," Stoe said.

Rowell's friends and family held a celebration of his life on Saturday.

And Stoe and Muller say they want to start a fundraiser to help out Rowell's family.

