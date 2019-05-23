Residents of an apartment complex in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood found the victim of shooting on Monday in their back bedroom after he crawled through a window, according to newly released court documents.

On May 20, a resident living in the complex at 3104 E. 5th Ave. called Spokane police to report the sound of gunshots. According to court documents, he saw two men in dark-colored hoodies running from his southeast bedroom before exiting out the back door.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the shooting, according to Spokane Police spokesperson John O’Brien. At last check, police did not have any leads in the case and the suspect, or suspects, remain at large.

The man and a teen living at the apartment eventually found the shooting victim on the floor of a back bedroom. They said they did not know the man and “had never seen him before,” according to court documents.

Police said the 25-year-old victim of the shooting had multiple gunshot wounds in the left and right part of his chest, scrotum, both thighs and both hands, according to court documents.

The victim told police that he was shot several times and then crawled through an open window of the apartment’s bedroom. According to documents, he said he did not know who shot him or why they did it.

Police found at least four dents consistent with bullet holes on a corner of the building and six .380-caliber shell casings in the bedroom, according to court documents.

A search warrant has been filed for all guns, gun accessories, cartridge casings, bullet projectiles, the victim’s shoes, clothing with the appearance of blood or other evidence.

Police also saw a black and pink bike parked near the apartment where the victim was found. One of the residents said he had never seen it before, according to court documents.

It is possible that the bike was left at the scene by the suspects. Police may seize the bike as evidence to further examine it and determine its ownership or use by the suspects, according to court documents.

This shooting is the second in the area in less than a month.

On April 28, 35-year-old Jason Allison died of multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot in the area of East 5th Avenue and Fiske Street. Authorities are investigating that shooting as a homicide.

Police said they do not know how many people were involved or if they knew each other. No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Detectives from Major Crimes have applied for a search warrant of the home. O'Brien said Major Crimes is also looking through surveillance video from the neighborhood.

Court documents said a house across the street from where the shooting took place had two surveillance cameras. Detectives viewed the videos, which gave them insight into what happened.

In court documents, detectives said they believe Allison had shot at someone who was standing on the front porch area or someone inside of a neighbor's home.

O'Brien said officers are investigating whether the two shootings are connected.

"The sooner we get good, detailed leads, the sooner we can try to track down some suspects and bring them to justice," he said.