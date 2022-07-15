Suspect in shooting of 2 teens at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex arrested in Arkansas

Jordan Genzlinger of Spokane is charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man suspected of shooting two teenage boys at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday.

25-year-old Spokane resident Jordan Genzlinger is charged with two counts of first-degree assault. He will be extradited back to Spokane for court appearances, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

The shooting occurred early in the morning on June 29. Spokane Police responded to the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex after receiving multiple 911 calls. Initial reports stated a large fight led to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 15 and 16-year-old boy who had both been shot. Officers began providing medical aid to the boys until the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) arrived. Both boys were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPD.

The teens' current condition is not known.

SPD Major Crimes detectives worked to identify the suspect and ultimately developed probable cause to arrest and charge Genzlinger in connection with the shooting. He was arrested on Thursday and is currently in custody at the Washington County, Ark. jail.

