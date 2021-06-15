Driver injured after suspect throws rock onto car on I-90 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A driver was hospitalized Monday night after a suspect threw a rock onto his car leading the driver to crash his vehicle.
The incident happened at 11:15 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Rainier Ave., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.
The Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound when someone threw a rock from a construction area near the freeway. The rock hit the driver on the cheek and fell onto the back right floorboard of the car. The driver then crashed into a barrier.
The driver had a deep cut in his cheek and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to Johnson.
The suspect hasn’t been caught.
If anyone has information about the incident, they should contact the Washington State Patrol.