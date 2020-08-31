Driver crashes into bedroom of Spokane home, arrested for DUI

A driver was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into the bedroom of a Spokane home, on top of a bed where two people were sleeping.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A driver crashed into the bedroom of a Spokane home where residents were sleeping just after midnight, Monday. The occupants of the home sustained minor injuries. The house suffered thousands of dollars in damage, according to police.

Spokane police officers and the Spokane fire department responded to the crash near 6th Ave. and Florida St. around 12:15 a.m., according to Ofc. Michael Huffman with the Spokane Police Department.

The vehicle originally traveled 30 feet into the yard of the home before coming to a stop, Huffman said.

At that point the driver of the vehicle put the car into reverse, and drove backward into the residence, crashing into the bedroom and on top of the bed where two people were sleeping, Huffman said.

After the crash, the passenger of the vehicle fled. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Michael T. Johnson-Moehrke stayed at the scene. Officers arrested Johnson-Moehrke for driving under the influence as well as two counts of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license in the 3rd degree, Huffman said.

Johnson-Moehrke had a previous arrest for a DUI in 2016, Hoffman said.