Drive-by shooting leaves bullet holes in Spokane home, police investigating

SPOKANE, Wash. — A drive-by shooting late Saturday night left bullet holes in a Spokane home, according to a press release from Spokane Police Ofc. Michael Huffman.

Officers found several bullet holes in the front of one home. Several people were inside the home when the shooting happened, and fortunately no one was injured, Huffman said.