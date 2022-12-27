Drive-by shooting on I-90 on Christmas Eve leaves Uber driver and passenger injured

The Uber driver and a passenger were shot, and another gunshot damaged the car.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A drive-by shooting into an Uber left two people injured on December 24, including the driver.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. An Uber driver with four passengers was traveling westbound on I-90 when a car pulled up beside them.

When the car stopped beside the Uber, they began firing on the passengers and driver. The Uber driver and a passenger were shot, and another gunshot damaged the car.

The Uber driver drove away from the other car onto an off-ramp and went to a nearby hospital.

SPD officers arrived at the hospital as the Uber drove up. Officers helped the victims into the emergency room.

Both people are expected to recover from their injuries.,

SPD Major Crimes is investigating this case. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.