SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police say a man allegedly caused over $14,000 in damages, theft and clean up during a property crime spree downtown on Aug. 15.

According to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger, Jessie L. Clemens allegedly went on a property crime spree from 5:30 a.m. to 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 15. During the spree, he allegedly caused $14,000 in damage, clean up and theft due to "acts of random destruction and theft downtown," according to Preuninger.

The first place Clemens allegedly went during the spree was the Liberty Building at 203 North Washington Street, where he was seen on video dumping a large barrel of grease on the sidewalk, which cost $6,202.48 to clean up, Preuninger said.

Clemens then allegedly went to the Sherwood Builing on 510 North Riverside Avenue and was caught on video stealing newspapers, pulling a large monitor off the wall and kicking a picture frame to break the glass, according to Preuninger. The monitor fell down a flight of stairs, causing damage to the wall and glass railing. Preuninger said a damage assessment currently sits over $8,000.

A video from the Chase Bank building at 601 West Main Street shows Clemens allegedly tipping over a garbage can and rolling it across the skywalk before pulling a fire extinguisher off the wall, which he then sprayed on several businesses, Preuninger said. This cost $767.95 to clean, according to police.

Clemens then allegedly is caught on camera going to the River Park Square Mall, where he picked up a bench and threw it against the windows at Francesca's, according to Preuninger. One window bowed but didn't break, he said.

Clemens then allegedly used the bowed window to reach inside and steal a blue BB cap and necklace, which cost the business $40, Preuninger said.

Preuninger said Clemens has a criminal history in Arkansas, Mississippi, Florida and Washington. His latest conviction came on May 2, 2019, for a robbery in King County.

Clemens has been charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of first-degree malicious mischief, according to Preuninger. He said Clemens was already in jail for an unrelated robbery charge from the day after the spree, and was identified using pictures of recently released inmates.

