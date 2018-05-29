SPOKANE, Wash.-- One woman is in custody on Monday after stabbing another female with a knife in downtown Spokane.

Nikita McDowell, 23, was taken into the Spokane County Jail and is charged for second degree assault.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., McDowell was seen arguing with the victim near the intersection of S Howard St and W Sprague Avenue.

The victim's friend and other bystanders saw McDowell with the knife and tried to wrestle it away form the suspect. McDowell initially escaped the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At around 5:30 p.m., McDowell was caught after a STA officer recognized her.

Suspect Arrested after Stabbing in Downtown Spokane https://t.co/zQQxxiaBOq — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) May 29, 2018

