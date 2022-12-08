Spokane police respond to 2 armed robberies downtown

Between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., SPD responded to two separate armed robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening. Both robberies involved pedestrians.

Between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., police responded to two separate armed robbery calls.

First armed robbery:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park near the Howard Street Bridge

What we know: A pedestrian was approached by a group of individuals. Reportedly, one was armed with a handgun. The pedestrian was robbed of personal items, according to police.

Second armed robbery:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 800 block of West Main Avenue

What we know: A second pedestrian was approached by two individuals. One of the individuals waved a knife and demanded the pedestrian's belongings. During the robbery, police said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury when the suspect swung the knife at the victim.

Police are currently investigating both armed robberies. If you have any information about either robbery, police are asking you to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

