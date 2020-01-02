Editor's note: Video previously aired on KING 5 following the shooting.

Two suspects connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle have been arrested in Las Vegas.

Seattle police have been searching for Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver since a shooting on Jan. 22 that left one person dead and seven others injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

The pair were arrested on Saturday just before 11 a.m. by Las Vegas Police Major Violators Detectives. They were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

A third suspect, Jamel Jackson, was also injured in the shooting. He was booked into jail after receiving treatment at Harborview Medical Center.

Court records indicate all three men have ties to gangs in the area.

According to court records, Tolliver has been arrested 44 times, convicted of one felony, 18 gross misdemeanors, and one misdemeanor. Records show Tolbert has been arrested 21 times, convicted of three felonies, and 12 gross misdemeanors.

Both Tolbert and Jackson were charged in the same drive-by shooting in July 2018 in Kent.

Police said the January shooting occurred after the suspects got into a dispute outside the McDonald's near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street and started shooting.

Fifty-year-old Tanya Jackson was killed in the shooting. She was a tenant at Plymouth Housing, a non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness improve their lives.

The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the leg was treated at Harborview Medical Center and released a few days after the shooting.

As of Jan. 29, Harborview Medical Center officials said two patients remained in their care. A 32-year-old man in satisfactory condition and a 55-year-old woman in serious condition.

The other victims were treated and released after the shooting, according to hospital officials.

It's unclear when Tolbert and Tolliver will be extradited back to Seattle.

