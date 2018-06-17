SPOKANE, Wash.-- A domestic violence call on Saturday later turned into a house fire call at a residence in the 7700 block of North Maple Street.

Spokane Police Officials received a call Saturday afternoon about a domestic violence case. While en route, police received calls from neighbors stating that the same residence was now on fire.

Officials say that there are no injuries and everybody was outside of the residence when they arrived.

The fire was contained within the first 15 minutes, but officials say that the home suffered extensive damage.

Officials arrested 49-year-old Fabian Harper for probable cause for domestic violence assault. He was also charged for suspected unlawful possession of firearm due to a previous domestic violence order that ws in place.

Fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Residential fire on 5-Mile Prairie (Maple/Trinity). No injuries at this point and we are still on-scene. pic.twitter.com/Wsm9QCRIeY — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) June 17, 2018

© 2018 KREM