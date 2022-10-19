Domestic violence suspect arrested after short chase, 2-year-old child found in back seat

The child received no injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to SVPD.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, Oct. 18 ,Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man who reportedly threatened his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun.

The suspect, 41-year-old Keith L. Williams, attempted to flee on foot after wrecking his car, leaving a two-year old child in the backseat. The child received no injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to SVPD.

SVPD says the incident began around 4:20 p.m. as deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic violence/stalking call on E. Cherry Lane in the Valley.

According to the suspect's ex-girlfriend, Williams had been stalking her and her young daughter, whom they had together. The ex-girlfriend, who had custody of the child, said that the stalking had been going on for weeks.

Before calling 911, the victim said she noticed Williams in a spot that enabled him to view her bedroom window. She and her husband decided to confront Williams and, knowing that the suspect carried a firearm despite being a convicted felon, armed themselves in self-defense.

Once the victim and her husband reached Williams, the suspect exited the car and pointed a gun at them, demanding to see his daughter. After an argument, Williams left the parking lot. Fearing for their lives, the victim and her husband called 911, according to SVPD.

After gathering information on the car Williams purchased, deputies were told that Williams had made comments that he would shoot police they came around him.

Deputies soon arrived at Williams' home, observing a vehicle that matched the description of what the suspect was driving. Williams soon sped off and deputies engaged in a short pursuit.

While attempting to turn onto N. Fiske Street, Williams lost control of his car, hitting a pole. The suspect began to flee on foot with several nearby residents alerting deputies of where Williams was headed.

After setting up a perimeter in the area, Williams was eventually caught and taken into custody without incident. Once deputies returned to search Williams' car, they found a frightened, but uninjured toddler in the back seat. No child safety seat was found in Williams' car.

Williams was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree assault, second-degree attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment. A search warrant of his car revealed a loaded 9mm pistol, ammunition and multiple small pills believed to contain fentanyl. Deputies added an unlawful possession of a firearm charge to Williams' record.

SVPD says the incident remains under investigation and that additional charges are possible.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.