HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston woman was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison for her role in a virtual kidnapping scam that "traumatized" parents in Idaho, Texas and California.

Yanette Rodriguez Acosta, 35, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors say Acosta and her co-conspirators in Mexico would call the victims, falsely claim to have kidnapped their child, and demand a ransom.

The alarmed parents would hear a gasping voice crying for “mom” or “dad” on the phone. Often, prosecutors said, the victims would respond with their child's name, unknowingly giving that information to the "kidnappers."

The scam artists would then tell the parents they had kidnapped their son or daughter, referring to the child by name. Parents were told their children would be hurt, raped, or killed if they disconnected the call, forcing the victims to sometimes spend hours on speakerphone with the "kidnappers." The parents were directed to drive to banks and various Western Union and MoneyGram locations to wire money to the scammers.

In several cases, the perpetrators instructed Texas parents to make cash dropoffs at specific locations in Houston.

In a statement, Texas U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said Rodriguez Acosta deserved prison.

“This is a disgusting crime that preyed on a parent’s love for a child,” said Patrick. “Even though there was no actual kidnapping, the crime was designed to be very real to the victims. The perseverance and dedication of federal and state law enforcement agents and officers sends a strong message that we will not tolerate, and will zealously pursue, this kind of crime that terrorizes victims for financial gain.”

After the ransomers confirmed that their victim had wired the money, they would instruct parents to call their child - who had not really been kidnapped - or to wait for him or her at some location, despite knowing the child would not be there.

Victims testified about the panic the fake kidnapping calls caused, with several telling the judge the "kidnappers" had threatened them and their families with violence if they went to police.

One couple testified that after sending the scammers money to release their son, they were told that they could find him at a local middle school.

The couple raced to the school, but their son was not there, and they were not immediately able to get in touch with him. The boy's parents described searching through Dumpsters near the school for their child's body.

Others told the judge they had were left grappling with long-term, devastating emotional trauma even after learning their loved one was safe.

“Virtual kidnapping schemes targeting American families are on the rise and those perpetrating the crime have perfected their techniques,” said Assistant Director in Charge Paul Delacourt, of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. “Victims of this terrifying scheme have experienced trauma, in addition to losing large sums of money. As the FBI and our partners continue to investigate these crimes and encourage the public to learn the signs of the scheme to avoid victimization, this sentencing should send a message to those perpetrating virtual kidnappings.”

Acosta, who had been out on bond, was taken into custody following the hearing. After serving the 88-month sentence, she will be placed on supervised release for three years.

