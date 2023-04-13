Documents: Car in deadly crash on E. Alki Way and Broadway Ave. was stolen

The crash left one dead and two others severely injured. One of the passengers is being investigated for vehicular assault, homicide and possessing a stolen vehicle.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Recent court documents are revealing new details in last week's deadly head-on crash between a white sedan and a pickup truck on E. Alki Way and Broadway Ave. in Spokane.

The crash left one dead and two others severely injured. According to documents, one of the injured passengers, Daniel El-Ayache, is now being investigated for vehicular assault, vehicular homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Before the crash occurred, police say they were continuing an investigation for a stolen vehicle, which turned out to be the white sedan. On April 3 around 6:30 a.m., officers found the stolen sedan at a residence on 1009 N. Hogan St. before placing a GPS tracker on it. Five hours later, officers noticed via tracker that the car began moving and were able to identify the driver as El-Ayache.

The next day, detectives began following the stolen sedan again, noting that the car was driving erratically in excess of 110 mph on the highway. Officers were able to determine that there were three people in the car.

Thanks to the tracker, police noticed that the speed of the vehicle went from over 90 mph to 0 mph, indicating the car likely crashed. After arriving at the scene on Alki and Broadway, officers found the white sedan had collided with a pickup truck.

Police noticed two men in the vehicle, one dead and one severely injured. The injured man was identified as El-Ayache. The third passenger, a woman, was found on the asphalt behind the crashed sedan, as she had been partially ejected from the rear window. Both El-Ayache and the woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The driver of the truck was able to walk away and received treatment for his injuries at the scene.

At this time, detectives have issued a search warrant for the crashed sedan and are looking to seize the following items:

Documents, cell phones, clothing items and personal belongings to identify the driver at the time of the crash

The sedan's Event Data Recorder, otherwise known as a "Crash Data Recorder"

Alcohol and alcohol-related items, such as beer bottles, cans, bongs and other objects

Illegal drugs and controlled substances

Documents and personal belongings to verify the seating position of the passengers at the time of the crash

