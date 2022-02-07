DNA used to identify remains of Bothell man missing for more than two decades

Steven Edward Gooch was 29 years old when he went missing. His remains were found in Oct. 2003 in Marion, Montana near Redgate Road.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A Montana sheriff's department worked with a nonprofit to identify the remains of a Bothell man reported missing in 1996.

Steven Edward Gooch was 29 years old when he went missing. His family last heard from him in 1995 and reported him missing the next year. His remains were found in Oct. 2003 in Marion, Montana near Redgate Road.

He was identified after the Flathead County Sheriff's Office partnered with DNA Doe Project to investigate unidentified remains.

The nonprofit is made up of volunteers who work with law enforcement to investigate genetic genealogy in an effort to identify remains.

DNA Doe Project has been working on Gooch's case for three years. In January, they found several people who they believed could be a relative of the man whose remains were found in 2003.

The sheriff's office contacted a man who said his son had left Bothell in 1995 and had not been heard from since that year. Gooch was in San Diego at the time and told his family he was headed to Las Vegas.

The DNA Doe Project compared the DNA of the remains to the DNA of the man the sheriff had contacted in Washington state and confirmed they were father and son.

The sheriff's office did not release any details about the cause or manner of Gooch's death.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said it hopes to learn more about the last days of Gooch's life.