Prosecutors believe DNA match will convict Richard Aguirre of murder

Aguirre faces first-degree murder for the killing of 27-year-old Ruby Doss in 1986. The prosecutor revealed a DNA match from the condom found at the scene.

PASCO, Wash. — A former Pasco police officer Richard Aguirre is back in court because prosecutors believe they now have the evidence to convict him of a murder that happened 35 years ago.

Aguirre faces first-degree murder for the killing of 27-year-old Ruby Doss in 1986. In opening arguments Tuesday, a Spokane County prosecutor explained the labs at the time did not get a DNA match from the condom found at the scene. But years later, another lab ran the DNA through the system, and it matched with Aguirre.

"They were able to confirm the defendant's DNA on the condom sample," the prosecutor said. "Unsurprisingly, upon swabbing the bag that formerly contained the condom, they were also able to find the defendant's DNA."

The victim was a sex worker. Aguirre's Defense attorney told the jury he believes she was in a fight with her customer. But the DNA found on her was not Aguirre's.

"They have never found any of Mr. Aguirre's DNA on Miss Doss," he said. "Although, they found DNA from numerous other individuals."

The defense argues there is proof that Aguirre was not in in the country when the victim was killed.

"You will see an exhibit that says Richard Aguirre was in Korea at the time of Miss Doss's death," he said. "A certified copy of military records."

The state later presented various photos and videos police took at the crime scene in 1986. It showed night and day-time views of the area. Along with multiple items found not far from the victim's body. Including a steak knife, earring, and condom left in plain sight.