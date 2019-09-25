SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives are working to identify a man who assaulted someone at a gas station on West Aero Road on Sept. 20.

Corporal Mark Gregory said the assault happened at 4 p.m. at the Petro Station at 10506 W. Aero Rd. Detectives are also looking into the possibility of a truck that was stolen from the same location, at the same time being connected to the assault.

According to Gregory, witnesses of the assault saw a silver Toyota Rav4, occupied by two men and two women, arrived at the business. All four went into the store and a few minutes later, the man, seen in surveillance video, grabs a small metal bat and appears to assault one of the women, Gregory said.

Assault suspect from Sept. 20

SCSO

Gregory said the other man and the two women leave the store together, leaving the suspect behind. None of the three people that left were identified and did not report the incident, Gregory said.

During the same timeframe, a dark red 1993 Ford F150 pickup with Washington license plates C39998S was stolen from the same location. Gregory said it’s unknown if the assault suspect stole the truck or if it’s connected in any way.

Investigators are hoping the victims or the man and woman she was with will contact them.

If you recognize the man in the photos, you’re asked to call Detective Nate Bohanek at 509-477-3223 and reference #10134507.

