Detectives investigating after shots fired into empty Spokane Valley home

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives are investigating after shots were fired into an unoccupied home in Spokane Valley on Tuesday.

Spokane Valley Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 7700 block of E. Liberty Avenue at about 10:20 p.m., according to Corporal Mark Gregory.

Deputies contacted neighbors in the area and found a house with what appeared to be several bullet holes in the walls, Gregory said. The residents were not inside of the home during the incident and no one was injured.

Initial information indicates that the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no known threat to the public, Gregory said.