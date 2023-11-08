Detectives identify and add seven new felony charges to suspect accused of ramming patrol cars

SVIU was able to identify the suspect as one of two people they say used a stolen vehicle to cause property damage, prowl cars and steal a second car on July 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives have added new charges to a suspect already in custody for several other charges. SVIU was able to identify the suspect as one of two people they say used a stolen vehicle to cause property damage, prowl cars and steal a second car on July 24.

SVIU added seven new felony charges for 30-year-old Michael T. Carter, who police say video footage shows fleeing the scene of a July altercation with SVIU deputies in the Spokane Valley.

Deputies tried to prevent the suspects from escaping the fenced-in parking lot of a business on the 100 block of N. Vista by barricading the area with patrol cars but eventually surveillance footage shows a pickup truck ramming those patrol cars followed by a second truck, driven by Carter according to police, which got away.

The unidentified suspect driving the first truck had to take off on foot after the truck was disabled after crashing through the patrol cars.

As officers tried to capture him they say Carter returned to the area in the second stolen truck and tried to pick up the suspect who was running away. When he couldn’t jump into the truck using the passenger side door police tell us he jumped onto the hood of the truck and it drove away.

SVIU did not chase that truck over concerns about danger to the public.

Police say they used surveillance video from two businesses to connect Carter to one of those stolen trucks.

Detectives and deputies believe Carter has committed other burglary and theft-related crimes.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can help identify the second suspect is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10109770.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.