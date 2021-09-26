3 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside sports pub in Des Moines

Investigators said the incident started as a dispute between two people inside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge that later continued into the parking lot.

DES MOINES, Wash. — Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting outside of a sports pub along Pacific Highway South in Des Moines early Sunday morning.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found six people who had been shot in the parking lot and began lifesaving measures. As of Sunday morning, three of the victims had died.

Sergeant Scott Oak said the department anticipates “having more victims coming forward throughout the day” Sunday.

Investigators said the incident started as a dispute between two people inside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge that later continued into the parking lot. Police said the suspects involved in the shooting got into two separate vehicles and began shooting into the crowd outside the sports pub as they drove away.

“So, we know at this point there was two vehicles involved that occupants were shooting from those vehicles, and we believe there’s upwards of three different firearms that were used,” Oak told KING 5 Sunday morning.

No suspect or suspect vehicle information has been released at this time.

“At this point, we don’t feel that there is any danger to the public,” said Oak. “We think this is a specific incident that just happened here between patrons at the bar.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301.