SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies announced Friday an investigation resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of illicit drugs and one submachine gun after a traffic stop earlier this week.

A Spokane Valley deputy pulled over Nolan B. Reed, 36, for a malfunctioning brake light on his van on Sprague near Pines. During the stop, the deputy found Reed had a suspended driver's license and subsequently arrested him.

Reed's passenger and the owner of the vehicle, Kady L. McFeron, 28, was questioned for not wearing a seatbelt and later the deputy arrested her for possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

The deputy called the Spokane Valley Investigation Unit to investigate further. Investigators learned Reann L. Tevlin, 28, - a four-time convicted felon - occupied a room at the Home Towne Studios and Suites on east Sprague. A check of Tevlin's name revealed Washington State Department of Corrections had an active felony warrant for her arrest.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the room where Tevlin was staying. Deputies and investigators then found Tevlin and seven-time convicted felon Jason E. Smith, 38, possessed a total of 1.5 pounds of meth, two ounces of heroin, several prescription pills and an MP-40 submachine gun inside the room.

After deputies read the two their rights, Smith stated he and Tevlin aren't "big" drug dealers - they were just selling "a little" to make ends meet. He also said someone gave him the gun but that he didn't think it functioned, even though Smith was aware that, as a felon, he is not allowed to possess firearms.

Smith claimed he simply wanted to keep the gun as an antique. Investigators examined the firearm and, although in poor shape, found it would still cycle and fire.

Deputies booked Smith, Tevlin and McFeron into the Spokane County Jail. Reed faces charges of driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Police charged Smith with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth/heroin/alprazolam/xanax), unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and possession of a dangerous weapon. They also charged Tevlin with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in addition to her Washington State DOC warrant.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges and/or arrests are possible.

© 2018 KREM