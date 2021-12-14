2 carjackings occur at same Walmart parking lot in Spanaway, suspects on the loose

Three suspects stole one vehicle just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. After crashing the car, deputies say they stole another car from the same parking lot.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two carjackings occurred at the Walmart parking lot in Spanaway Tuesday. Pierce County deputies believe the same three suspects were responsible for both.

The first carjacking was reported just before 3 p.m. when a woman was held at gunpoint and three people got in her car and drove to a nearby neighborhood.

The suspects crashed the car on 14th Avenue East and 203rd Street.

Deputies say the suspects got out of the car and at least one of them fired a gun toward a small group of people in the area before running.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

Deputies brought in a K-9 unit to search for the suspects. People were told to stay inside. At least one school bus was unable to drop children off because of the incident, according to deputies.

As the investigation continued, deputies received a 911 call for a second carjacking that occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the same Walmart parking lot.

A man told deputies that three teens approached him, held him at gunpoint and stole his car.

The suspects were reportedly wearing black clothing and possibly ski masks. They could be as young as 15, according to deputies.