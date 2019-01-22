COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect in a costly hit-and-run crash at the Coeur d’Alene Airport.

KCSO deputies said Sunday's crash caused about $28,000 worth of damage to an entrance gate at the airport. They believe the vehicle belongs to 24-year-old suspect Nicholaus J. Hirsch.

Authorities said Hirsch has a previous history of drugs and theft, and shows a previous address in Pinehurst, Idaho, in Shoshone County.

Anyone with information about Hirsch’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300 or your local agency and reference Case No. 19-02397.