Deputies locate drowning victim and empty vessel in Rockford Bay

Early Sunday morning, Patrol and Marine Deputies responded to an unoccupied boat that had floated up to a dock in Rockford Bay said authorities. A dock employee of a nearby marina advised they located a man submerged in the water next to a dock said Kootenai County officials. Deputies arrived, located the man, and determined he was deceased.

Detectives and the Coroner responded to the scene to assist boat crash investigators in the investigation which is still ongoing. The Kootenai County Sheriff Department said the name of the victim is not being released at this time until the next of kin is notified and more information is gathered.