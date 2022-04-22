Boy, 17, convicted in deadly Lewiston shooting

Demetri Ewing, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult and could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced in June.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Jurors in north-central Idaho convicted a 17-year-old boy of first-degree murder after about three hours of deliberation on Thursday.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Demetri Ewing and his father Clyde Ewing were both charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 8, 2021, shooting death of Samuel Johns.

Ewing, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult and could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

Clyde Ewing is scheduled to stand trial in May.

Nez Perce County prosecutors said the father and son believed a missing Army bag was at Johns' Lewiston home and shots were fired during an attempt to retrieve it.

Investigators previously said the pair are believed to have traveled by bicycle from Clarkston, Washington into Lewiston before the killing.

Sentencing in the case is set for June. 16.

