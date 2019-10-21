BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A judge has granted the defense more time to conduct a psychological evaluation of 2017 Hope murder defendant Judith Carpenter on Monday morning.

The defense had requested more time to conduct a psychological evaluation on Carpenter, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder for the 2017 killing of 78-year-old Shirley Ramey in the small North Idaho town of Hope.

Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall confirmed that the judge granted the continuance motion to provide the defense more time.

Carpenter allegedly shot Ramey, who was a longtime city clerk in Hope, in the head at Ramey's home on Trestle Creek Road. Investigators said that the murder appeared to be random, but court documents said Carpenter intended to rob Ramey's home.

Carpenter was arrested later the same day after pulling a gun on a couple during a road rage incident in Montana.

During a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2, a prosecutor said Carpenter "wanted to shoot things and she wanted to shoot people."

Carpenter's next scheduled appearance as listed in court records is set for Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. for a plea entry.

The following video is a report about Ramey's family speaking about Carpenter's arrest.