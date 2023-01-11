Docs: Deer Park murder suspect was in police custody for string of assaults when identified

Gary Ault is suspected of killing 83-year-old Richard Purdy in late December. Court documents say Ault has a prior criminal history of assault.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man suspected of breaking into a Deer Park home and murdering an 83-year-old man was already in police custody for a string of assaults throughout Spokane County.

According to newly released court documents, 37-year-old Gary Ault broke into 83-year-old Richard Purdy's home and killed him on Dec. 26, 2022. The next day, he was arrested at a local hotel in connection to multiple assaults that occurred in Spokane County. Investigators later connected Ault to the murder through DNA testing.

On Dec. 26, Richard Purdy was supposed to arrive at his girlfriend's house for dinner around 5:30 p.m.

After Purdy did not show up for dinner, documents say his girlfriend began calling him and eventually made the short drive to his home. After no answer from Purdy, she used a spare key to get into his home.

Finding misplaced items such as firearms spread throughout the hallway, Purdy's girlfriend told police she found him found him dead in his office. After calling 911, she backed out of the home and waited for police.

Upon the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) arrival, deputies observed what appeared to be forced entry into the home from a large broken window near the front door.

They also found the victim lying face-down with multiple apparent stab wounds in his home office.

Not only did detectives find blood stains on the floor and around the home, but they also noticed the home had been ransacked with open drawers, closets, cabinets, and a gun safe.

Forensic Specialists and technicians employed by SCSO's Forensic Unit searched the scene for evidence and assisted with the identification, collection, and packaging of physical evidence from the scene. They also swabbed samples to be later examined for DNA or other evidence.

The forensic evidence examined included a large fixed-blade knife that had DNA on the handle. The DNA gathered from the knife was later determined to be a mixture of Purdy's and Ault's, according to documents

As police investigated Purdy's murder, officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) developed probable cause to arrest Ault for a series of assaults "upon seemingly random strangers." Detectives were also working to gather evidence to charge Ault with unlawful possession of a firearm, as Ault has 14 prior felony convictions and cannot legally own a firearm.

On Dec. 27, 2022, just hours after Purdy's murder, Ault was arrested for the series of random assaults at a north Spokane hotel. According to documents, Ault allegedly hid a pistol in the snow outside the hotel and returned later to retrieve it. It is not currently known who the owner of that weapon is.

As Ault remained in custody, SCSO announced Tuesday he would also be charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection to Purdy's death. Ault appeared in Spokane County District Court on Wednesday, where a judge determined he would remain in custody on a $1.68 million bond.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.